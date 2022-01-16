State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.49 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

