Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 7,522 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Shares of TLRY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.