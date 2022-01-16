Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.11% of Utah Medical Products worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

