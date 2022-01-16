BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.87% of Eastman Chemical worth $930,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

NYSE EMN opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

