Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $33,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.60 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

