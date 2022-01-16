Barclays PLC Purchases 57,119 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.47% of Toll Brothers worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.