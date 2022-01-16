Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

