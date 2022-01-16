Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.94.

BMBL stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

