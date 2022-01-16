Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.94.
BMBL stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
