Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.20. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

RRX opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.48. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

