Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $770.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $715.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $729.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

