Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

