Piper Sandler Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $31.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of INTA opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

