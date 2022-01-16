HC Wainwright Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $19.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

