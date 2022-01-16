Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Abiomed worth $26,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day moving average is $337.65. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

