CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,006 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after buying an additional 187,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

ARE opened at $210.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

