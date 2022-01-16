SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SmartFinancial worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.86 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

