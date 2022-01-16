The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

