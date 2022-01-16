Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

NYSE:ALB opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

