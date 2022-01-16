CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 280 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.