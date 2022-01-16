Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,751 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 658.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $57.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $58.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.