CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

