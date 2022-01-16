First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

