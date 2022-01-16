Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $191.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

TROW stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

