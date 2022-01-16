Truist Cuts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $70.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.