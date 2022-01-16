Zacks Investment Research Lowers XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. XPEL has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $1,352,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 20.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 20.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XPEL by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.