China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global lifted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.91. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

