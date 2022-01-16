Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

