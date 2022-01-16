CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

