Insider Buying: PARKD Limited (ASX:PKD) Insider Buys A$27,501.38 in Stock

PARKD Limited (ASX:PKD) insider Bronte Howson purchased 500,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,501.38 ($19,785.16).

On Friday, December 3rd, Bronte Howson purchased 2,000,000 shares of PARKD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,942.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PARKD Limited, a construction technology company, constructs and supplies modular car parking systems for single and multi-level arrangements in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

