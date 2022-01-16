Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

LMNR stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

