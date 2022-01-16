Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,200 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stock

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $21,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZTR stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

