Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $147.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $94.47 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

