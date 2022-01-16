Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 136,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,082 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Uniti Group by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

