Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.