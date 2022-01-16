CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.82.

CME opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

