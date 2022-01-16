Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

