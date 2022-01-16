Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.