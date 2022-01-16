Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 6,759 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of LVS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

