Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 15,016 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.