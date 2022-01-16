Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.31 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

