Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

