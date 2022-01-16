Swiss National Bank Increases Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

