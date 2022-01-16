Swiss National Bank Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Diodes worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

