Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.