Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

