Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 59,829 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 535,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

