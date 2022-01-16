Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,176.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

