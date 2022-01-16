Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cable One by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,524.57 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,749.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,852.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

