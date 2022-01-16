Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

