Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Merit Medical Systems worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

